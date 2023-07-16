Top Player Prop Bets for Giants vs. Pirates on July 16, 2023
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 1:50 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Bookmakers have listed player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Bryan Reynolds and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Wade Stats
- Wade has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 55 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashing .273/.405/.435 so far this year.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 78 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .262/.332/.443 so far this year.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has recorded 72 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashing .232/.313/.389 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 15
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 9
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
