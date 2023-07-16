Bookmakers have listed player props for LaMonte Wade Jr, Bryan Reynolds and others when the San Francisco Giants visit the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Wade Stats

Wade has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 55 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .273/.405/.435 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 78 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 42 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .262/.332/.443 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 72 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashing .232/.313/.389 on the season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0

Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Santana or other Pirates players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.