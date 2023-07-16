The San Francisco Giants (51-41) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) at PNC Park on Sunday, July 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 12:05 PM ET.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. A 9-run total is set in the contest.

Giants vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood - SF (4-3, 4.68 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (1-1, 4.44 ERA)

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 46 times and won 24, or 52.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Giants have gone 11-10 (52.4%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Giants were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a mark of 13-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +750 - 3rd

