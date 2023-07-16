The San Francisco Giants and Michael Conforto ready for the final of a three-game series against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at PNC Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 13th in MLB action with 107 total home runs.

San Francisco's .404 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Giants have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.247).

San Francisco ranks 12th in runs scored with 425 (4.6 per game).

The Giants rank 16th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in MLB.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors.

San Francisco has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).

The Giants average MLB's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.254).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Wood gets the start for the Giants, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.68 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday, July 8 when the lefty threw five scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up three hits.

Wood is yet to notch a quality start so far this year.

Wood will try to collect his fifth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 3.8 innings per appearance.

In four of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates W 3-1 Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away Alex Wood Osvaldo Bido 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/19/2023 Reds - Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds - Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott 7/21/2023 Nationals - Away - Jake Irvin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.