Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against Blake Sabol and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 12:05 PM ET at PNC Park.

The favored Giants have -155 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +125. The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -155 +125 9 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 24 of the 46 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (52.2%).

San Francisco has a record of 11-10 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (52.4% winning percentage).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 60.8% chance to win.

San Francisco has played in 92 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-46-5).

The Giants have put together a 4-8-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 25-19 20-23 31-18 36-32 15-9

