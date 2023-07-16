Sunday's game between the San Francisco Giants (51-41) and Pittsburgh Pirates (41-51) matching up at PNC Park has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 12:05 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Alex Wood (4-3) to the mound, while Osvaldo Bido (1-1) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 12:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Peacock Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 7, Pirates 6.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

This season, the Giants have won 24 out of the 46 games, or 52.2%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco is 11-10 this season when entering a game favored by -155 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 60.8% chance to win.

San Francisco ranks 12th in the majors with 425 total runs scored this season.

The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Schedule