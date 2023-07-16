On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 12:05 PM ET

12:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido

Osvaldo Bido TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is hitting .212 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.6% of his games this season (32 of 62), with multiple hits five times (8.1%).

He has homered in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford has had an RBI in 19 games this year (30.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .181 AVG .242 .271 OBP .312 .309 SLG .374 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 1

