On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is hitting .212 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.6% of his games this season (32 of 62), with multiple hits five times (8.1%).
  • He has homered in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford has had an RBI in 19 games this year (30.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 30
.181 AVG .242
.271 OBP .312
.309 SLG .374
6 XBH 9
3 HR 2
13 RBI 13
28/11 K/BB 28/9
2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
  • Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up one hit.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.