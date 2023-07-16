Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 16
On Sunday, Brandon Crawford (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Osvaldo Bido. First pitch is at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Osvaldo Bido
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .212 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.6% of his games this season (32 of 62), with multiple hits five times (8.1%).
- He has homered in 8.1% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford has had an RBI in 19 games this year (30.6%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.181
|AVG
|.242
|.271
|OBP
|.312
|.309
|SLG
|.374
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|28/9
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Pirates give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (94 total, one per game).
- Bido gets the start for the Pirates, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.44 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while giving up one hit.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.44, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .258 against him.
