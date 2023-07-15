How to Watch Women's Wimbledon Today: Live Stream and More - July 15
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:45 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
At AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground today, in Wimbledon final, No. 42-ranked Marketa Vondrousova will match up against No. 6 Ons Jabeur. If you're looking for a live stream, ESPN will have the match.
Wimbledon Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Finals
- Date: July 15
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Location: London, United Kingdom
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch Wimbledon Today - July 15
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur
|Final
|9:00 AM ET
Today's Best Match Insights: Vondrousova vs. Jabeur
- Vondrousova has not won any of her 10 tournaments so far this year, with an overall record of 26-9.
- Jabeur, who owns a 20-8 record in 10 tournaments so far this year, has secured one tournament win.
- Vondrousova has played 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.7 games per match.
- In her nine matches on grass this year, Vondrousova has played an average of 21.7 games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Vondrousova has won 73% of her games on serve, and 43.6% on return.
- This year, Jabeur has played 28 total matches (across all court types), with a 56.3% game winning percentage. She averages 20.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set.
- Through nine matches on grass this year, Jabeur averages 21.6 games per match and 9.2 games per set with a 58.8% game winning percentage.
- Jabeur has amassed a service game winning percentage of 70% on all surfaces (205-for-293 in service games) and a return game winning percentage of 42.4% (123-for-290 in return games).
