On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Flores will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last games.

Flores has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this year (37 of 63), with at least two hits 12 times (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has an RBI in 18 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.

He has scored in 21 of 63 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .290 AVG .267 .324 OBP .353 .460 SLG .467 9 XBH 10 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

