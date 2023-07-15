Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:28 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Wilmer Flores (hitting .371 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is hitting .279 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Flores will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 during his last games.
- Flores has gotten at least one hit in 58.7% of his games this year (37 of 63), with at least two hits 12 times (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has an RBI in 18 of 63 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them.
- He has scored in 21 of 63 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|30
|.290
|AVG
|.267
|.324
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.467
|9
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.75), 52nd in WHIP (1.415), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
