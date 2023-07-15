Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .560 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .251 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Yastrzemski has had a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 16 games this season (26.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (48.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .262 AVG .241 .333 OBP .311 .437 SLG .491 11 XBH 13 3 HR 7 10 RBI 17 26/11 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings