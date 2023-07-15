Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:26 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mike Yastrzemski -- with a slugging percentage of .560 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on July 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .251 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Yastrzemski has had a hit in 37 of 60 games this year (61.7%), including multiple hits 13 times (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 60), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has had an RBI in 16 games this season (26.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (13.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (48.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|28
|.262
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.311
|.437
|SLG
|.491
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Oviedo (3-10) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.75 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 54th, 1.415 WHIP ranks 52nd, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
