LaMonte Wade Jr is back in action for the San Francisco Giants versus Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 15 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Rockies) he went 1-for-4.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate

Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.404) this season, fueled by 71 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.

In 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%) Wade has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).

He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In 20 games this season (26.0%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .264 AVG .285 .379 OBP .424 .471 SLG .409 14 XBH 9 5 HR 4 11 RBI 18 22/22 K/BB 36/31 0 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings