LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LaMonte Wade Jr is back in action for the San Francisco Giants versus Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 15 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Rockies) he went 1-for-4.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate
- Wade leads San Francisco in OBP (.404) this season, fueled by 71 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 69th in the league in slugging.
- In 47 of 77 games this season (61.0%) Wade has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.7%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 20 games this season (26.0%), Wade has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.264
|AVG
|.285
|.379
|OBP
|.424
|.471
|SLG
|.409
|14
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|18
|22/22
|K/BB
|36/31
|0
|SB
|2
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.37 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 93 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Oviedo makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.75), 52nd in WHIP (1.415), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.