The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson is hitting .234 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.

Pederson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 25 times this season (45.5%), including six games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .261 AVG .205 .340 OBP .383 .477 SLG .373 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/11 K/BB 29/20 0 SB 0

