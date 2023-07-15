Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Joc Pederson (.192 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Pirates.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson is hitting .234 with five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 31 walks.
- Pederson has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 34.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this season (45.5%), including six games with multiple runs (10.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.261
|AVG
|.205
|.340
|OBP
|.383
|.477
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/11
|K/BB
|29/20
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.75), 52nd in WHIP (1.415), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.