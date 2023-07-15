J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, J.D. Davis (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
J.D. Davis At The Plate
- Davis leads San Francisco with 78 hits, batting .273 this season with 26 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.
- In 60.7% of his 84 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 25 games this year (29.8%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs five times.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.253
|AVG
|.293
|.343
|OBP
|.353
|.384
|SLG
|.507
|11
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|29
|41/19
|K/BB
|48/12
|1
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will send Oviedo (3-10) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- This season, the 25-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.415), and 42nd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.
