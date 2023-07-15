On Saturday, J.D. Davis (batting .184 in his past 10 games) and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Johan Oviedo. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis leads San Francisco with 78 hits, batting .273 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 66th in the league in slugging.

In 60.7% of his 84 games this season, Davis has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (13.1%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 25 games this year (29.8%), Davis has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (11.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 38 .253 AVG .293 .343 OBP .353 .384 SLG .507 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 29 41/19 K/BB 48/12 1 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings