The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) will look to Ji-Man Choi, riding a two-game homer streak, against the San Francisco Giants (50-41) at 7:05 PM ET on Saturday, at PNC Park.

The probable starters are Alex Cobb (6-2) for the Giants and Johan Oviedo (3-10) for the Pirates.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.91 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-10, 4.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

The Giants' Cobb (6-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed six hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, July 6.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with a 2.91 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .277.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Cobb will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 16 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 100 1/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.

In his last outing on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

In 18 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.75, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Oviedo has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Oviedo will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.75), 52nd in WHIP (1.415), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.

Johan Oviedo vs. Giants

He will face a Giants offense that ranks 17th in the league with 767 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .406 (14th in the league) with 106 total home runs (13th in MLB action).

Oviedo has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run on three hits while striking out five against the Giants this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.