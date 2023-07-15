Bryan Reynolds and LaMonte Wade Jr are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Francisco Giants meet at PNC Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Cobb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Cobb Stats

The Giants will hand the ball to Alex Cobb (6-2) for his 17th start of the season.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Cobb has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Cobb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 5 6.0 6 0 0 7 0 at Mets Jun. 30 5.0 6 3 2 3 0 at Cardinals Jun. 13 4.0 5 2 2 5 2 at Rockies Jun. 8 5.0 8 4 4 7 1 vs. Orioles Jun. 3 7.2 5 0 0 7 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Wade Stats

Wade has 71 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 29 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .275/.404/.438 so far this year.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rockies Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rockies Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jul. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 30 walks and 42 RBI (78 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .264/.333/.447 so far this season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 71 hits with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .231/.310/.386 so far this season.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Giants Jul. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 8 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

