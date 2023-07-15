The San Francisco Giants (50-41) will lean on LaMonte Wade Jr when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) at PNC Park on Saturday, July 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +140 moneyline odds. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Giants vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Cobb - SF (6-2, 2.91 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-10, 4.75 ERA)

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 23 out of the 45 games, or 51.1%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have gone 8-5 (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants went 5-3 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have won in 29, or 40.8%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Giants vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U LaMonte Wade Jr 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Joc Pederson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+145) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +700 - 3rd

