LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will play Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 13th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

San Francisco's .406 slugging percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .248 batting average.

San Francisco ranks 11th in runs scored with 422 (4.6 per game).

The Giants are 14th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Giants' 9.4 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.

San Francisco has a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Giants combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.255).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Alex Cobb (6-2) takes the mound for the Giants in his 17th start of the season. He has a 2.91 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 86 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering six hits.

Cobb is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Cobb is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

He has had five appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates W 6-4 Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - Brandon Williamson 7/18/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/19/2023 Reds - Away Ross Stripling Graham Ashcraft 7/20/2023 Reds - Away Alex Cobb Andrew Abbott

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.