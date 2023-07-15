The San Francisco Giants and Blake Sabol ready for the second of a three-game series against Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at PNC Park.

The Giants are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Pirates (+135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Giants have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants are 23-22 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 51.1% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 10-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 41 times this season for a 41-45-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 33.3% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 24-19 20-23 30-18 35-32 15-9

