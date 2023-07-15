Saturday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (50-41) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-50) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Giants taking home the win. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 15.

The Giants will give the nod to Alex Cobb (6-2) versus the Pirates and Johan Oviedo (3-10).

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Giants 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

This season, the Giants have been favored 45 times and won 23, or 51.1%, of those games.

San Francisco is 8-5 this season when entering a game favored by -165 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants have a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

San Francisco has scored 422 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule