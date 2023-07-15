Following two rounds of play at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy is in the lead (-10). Tune in to see the third round from The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

How to Watch the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open

Start Time: 2:00 AM ET

2:00 AM ET Venue: The Renaissance Club

The Renaissance Club Location: North Berwick, United Kingdom

North Berwick, United Kingdom Par/Distance: Par 70/7,237 yards

Par 70/7,237 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Genesis Scottish Open Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Rory McIlroy 1st -10 64-66 Joohyung Kim 2nd -9 66-65 Tyrrell Hatton 2nd -9 69-62 Byeong-Hun An 2nd -9 61-70 Brian Harman 5th -8 67-65

Want to place a bet on the Genesis Scottish Open? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Genesis Scottish Open Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 3:50 AM ET Hole 1 Nicolai Hojgaard (-7/7th), Scottie Scheffler (-7/7th), Padraig Harrington (-7/7th) 3:39 AM ET Hole 1 Daniel Hillier (-6/10th), Rickie Fowler (-6/10th), Max Homa (-6/10th) 3:28 AM ET Hole 1 Sebastian Soderberg (-6/10th), Ewen Ferguson (-6/10th), Grant Forrest (-6/10th) 2:00 AM ET Hole 10 Tommy Fleetwood (-4/29th), Xander Schauffele (-4/29th), Garrick Higgo (-4/29th) 2:33 AM ET Hole 1 Viktor Hovland (-4/29th), Yannik Paul (-4/29th), Thorbjorn Olesen (-5/17th) 2:55 AM ET Hole 1 Will Gordon (-5/17th), Wyndham Clark (-5/17th), Tom Hoge (-5/17th) 3:17 AM ET Hole 1 Gavin Green (-5/17th), Romain Langasque (-5/17th), Marcel Schneider (-6/10th) 3:06 AM ET Hole 1 Shane Lowry (-5/17th), Erik Van Rooyen (-5/17th), Harry Hall (-5/17th) 2:00 AM ET Hole 1 Thomas Detry (-4/29th), Dale Whitnell (-4/29th) 2:44 AM ET Hole 1 Joakim Lagergren (-5/17th), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-5/17th), JT Poston (-5/17th)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.