Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .216 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- In 32 of 61 games this year (52.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.2%).
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (31.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 61 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.181
|AVG
|.250
|.271
|OBP
|.314
|.309
|SLG
|.385
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|28/11
|K/BB
|26/9
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Oviedo gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.75 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday, July 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.75), 52nd in WHIP (1.415), and 43rd in K/9 (7.8).
