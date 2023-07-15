The San Francisco Giants and Brandon Crawford, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford is batting .216 with 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

In 32 of 61 games this year (52.5%) Crawford has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (8.2%).

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (8.2%), and in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (31.1%), Crawford has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 of 61 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 29 .181 AVG .250 .271 OBP .314 .309 SLG .385 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 13 28/11 K/BB 26/9 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings