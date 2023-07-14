Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 2-for-4 against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Wilmer Flores? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores has 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks while hitting .276.
- Flores is batting .529 during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 58.1% of his 62 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 62 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (12.9%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had an RBI in 18 games this year (29.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.7%).
- He has scored in 20 of 62 games (32.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|29
|.290
|AVG
|.259
|.324
|OBP
|.351
|.460
|SLG
|.459
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.