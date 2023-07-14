Friday, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.

Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 37 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 15.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this season (27.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 49.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 27 .262 AVG .243 .333 OBP .314 .437 SLG .495 11 XBH 13 3 HR 7 10 RBI 17 26/11 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings