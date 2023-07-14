Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:24 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants play the Pittsburgh Pirates and Rich Hill, with the first pitch at 7:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-2 against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 21 walks.
- Yastrzemski has picked up a hit in 37 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 15.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this season (27.1%), Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 49.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.262
|AVG
|.243
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.437
|SLG
|.495
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/11
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old's 4.87 ERA ranks 58th, 1.439 WHIP ranks 58th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 34th.
