Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 2:26 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Joc Pederson is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-1.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joc Pederson At The Plate
- Pederson has five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .237.
- In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Pederson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).
- He has scored in 25 of 54 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.261
|AVG
|.210
|.340
|OBP
|.379
|.477
|SLG
|.383
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/11
|K/BB
|29/18
|0
|SB
|0
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
