Joc Pederson is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-1.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Joc Pederson At The Plate

Pederson has five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .237.

In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Pederson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).

He has scored in 25 of 54 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .261 AVG .210 .340 OBP .379 .477 SLG .383 9 XBH 6 4 HR 4 17 RBI 13 17/11 K/BB 29/18 0 SB 0

