Joc Pederson is back in action for the San Francisco Giants against Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-1.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Joc Pederson At The Plate

  • Pederson has five doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 walks while hitting .237.
  • In 59.3% of his 54 games this season, Pederson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (13.0%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • Pederson has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (16.7%).
  • He has scored in 25 of 54 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 26
.261 AVG .210
.340 OBP .379
.477 SLG .383
9 XBH 6
4 HR 4
17 RBI 13
17/11 K/BB 29/18
0 SB 0

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
  • Hill gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4).
