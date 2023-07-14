J.D. Davis is available when the San Francisco Giants take on Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 78 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .277 with 26 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.

In 61.4% of his games this season (51 of 83), Davis has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (27.7%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (11 of 83), and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Davis has driven home a run in 25 games this season (30.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.0%).

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 37 .253 AVG .301 .343 OBP .358 .384 SLG .522 11 XBH 15 4 HR 7 17 RBI 29 41/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

