LaMonte Wade Jr will lead the way for the San Francisco Giants (49-41) on Friday, July 14, when they take on Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) at PNC Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The Giants are -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+110). The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Giants vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Ross Stripling - SF (0-2, 6.37 ERA) vs Rich Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.87 ERA)

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Giants vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 22 (50%) of those contests.

The Giants have gone 17-16 (winning 51.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

San Francisco has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Giants have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 29 wins in the 70 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 23-27 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Austin Slater 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) J.D. Davis 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Brandon Crawford 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+230)

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +700 - 3rd

