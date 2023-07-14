The San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates will play on Friday at PNC Park, at 7:05 PM ET, with Michael Conforto and Carlos Santana among those expected to step up at the plate.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 13th in MLB play with 106 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 14th in MLB, slugging .407.

The Giants' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the majors.

San Francisco ranks 11th in runs scored with 416 (4.6 per game).

The Giants are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Giants strike out 9.4 times per game, the fourth-worst mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for San Francisco has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco's 3.95 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.256).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Ross Stripling (0-2 with a 6.37 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his eighth of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

Stripling is yet to register a quality start this season.

Stripling has put together three starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 12 appearances this season.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away Ross Stripling Rich Hill 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away Alex Cobb Johan Oviedo 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/19/2023 Reds - Away - -

