Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants will try to beat Rich Hill, the Pittsburgh Pirates' named starter, on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +110 moneyline odds. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Giants vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -130 +110 9 -115 -105 - - -

Giants Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Giants and their opponents are 2-7-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Giants did not cover its most recent game with a spread. San Francisco's past five games have gone under the set point total, and the average total during that streak was 8.3.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have won 22 of the 44 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, San Francisco has a record of 17-16 (51.5%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Giants a 56.5% chance to win.

San Francisco has had an over/under set by bookmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 40 of those games (40-45-5).

The Giants have a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 23-19 20-23 29-18 35-32 14-9

