Friday's contest between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-49) and the San Francisco Giants (49-41) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on July 14.

The Giants will give the ball to Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-9, 4.87 ERA).

Giants vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Giants vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Giants 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

In their last game with a spread, the Giants failed to cover.

The Giants have been favorites in 44 games this season and won 22 (50%) of those contests.

San Francisco has a record of 17-16, a 51.5% win rate, when favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Giants.

San Francisco has scored the 11th-most runs in the majors this season with 416 (4.6 per game).

The Giants have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule