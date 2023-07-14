Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 14
Brandon Crawford is back in action for the San Francisco Giants versus Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last action (on July 8 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-3.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .215.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (31 of 60), with multiple hits five times (8.3%).
- He has homered in five games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Crawford has an RBI in 18 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 30.0% of his games this season (18 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|.181
|AVG
|.250
|.271
|OBP
|.317
|.309
|SLG
|.391
|6
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|12
|28/11
|K/BB
|25/9
|2
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (93 total, one per game).
- Hill (7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 98 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 19th of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among qualifying pitchers.
