Brandon Crawford is back in action for the San Francisco Giants versus Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 8 against the Rockies) he went 0-for-3.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 10 doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .215.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 51.7% of his games this season (31 of 60), with multiple hits five times (8.3%).

He has homered in five games this year (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Crawford has an RBI in 18 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 30.0% of his games this season (18 of 60), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.0%) he has scored more than once.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .181 AVG .250 .271 OBP .317 .309 SLG .391 6 XBH 9 3 HR 2 13 RBI 12 28/11 K/BB 25/9 2 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings