Austin Slater returns to action for the San Francisco Giants against Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates July 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Rich Hill TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .342.

In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In eight games this season (25.0%), Slater has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this season.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 12 .318 AVG .371 .434 OBP .405 .500 SLG .457 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 5 7/8 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings