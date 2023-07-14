Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Pirates - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Slater returns to action for the San Francisco Giants against Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh PiratesJuly 14 at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 against the Rockies.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater has two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .342.
- In 53.1% of his games this year (17 of 32), Slater has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (25.0%), Slater has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 32 games so far this season.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.318
|AVG
|.371
|.434
|OBP
|.405
|.500
|SLG
|.457
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|5
|7/8
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|1
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to give up 93 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- The Pirates will send Hill (7-9) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 7-9 with a 4.87 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 43-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.87), 58th in WHIP (1.439), and 34th in K/9 (8.4) among pitchers who qualify.
