A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces (18-2) and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-12) take the court at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, July 12, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Las Vegas beat Phoenix 98-72 in its last game. Jackie Young led the way with 23 points and six assists, followed by Chelsea Gray with 21 points, six rebounds and 11 assists. Los Angeles lost to Phoenix 78-72 in their last game. Nneka Ogwumike (20 PTS, 14 REB, 66.7 FG%) ended the game as Los Angeles's top scorer.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (+900 to win)

Sparks (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-13.5)

Aces (-13.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been thriving on both offense and defense this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (93.9) and best in points allowed per game (78.6).

Las Vegas ranks third-best in the WNBA by allowing just 33.3 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by grabbing 34.9 boards per contest.

The Aces have been piling up assists in 2023, ranking second-best in the WNBA with 22.5 dimes per contest.

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by committing only 11.4 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks ninth in the league (12.7 per contest).

When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Aces, who are draining 9.3 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc (second-best).

Las Vegas is allowing opposing teams to post a 33.8% three-point percentage this season (seventh-ranked in WNBA), but it has provided a lift by giving up just 6.9 three-pointers per game (third-best).

Aces Home/Away Splits

So far in 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they score 95 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 92.4 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been much better in home games, where they concede 75.5 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let their opponents to score 82.4 per game.

At home, Las Vegas averages 2.6 more rebounds per game than on the road (36 at home, 33.4 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down 1.2 more boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 32.6 on the road).

The Aces average 23.1 assists per game at home, 1.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (21.7). The 2023 WNBA season has seen Las Vegas turn the ball over less at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (13). It has also forced fewer turnovers at home (12.5 per game) than on the road (12.9).

In 2023 the Aces average 9.4 made three-pointers at home and 9.1 away, while shooting 36.9% from distance at home compared to 39.6% away.

This year, Las Vegas is averaging 6.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.6 on the road (conceding 29.7% shooting from deep in home games compared to 39.3% on the road).

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have compiled a 17-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 89.5% of those games).

The Aces have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter and won every time.

Las Vegas is 10-9-0 against the spread this year.

As 13.5-point favorites or more, Las Vegas is 6-5 against the spread.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 94.1%.

