The Las Vegas Aces' (18-2) injury report has just one player listed ahead of a Wednesday, July 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (7-12) at Crypto.com Arena. It tips at 10:00 PM ET.

In their last time out, the Aces won on Tuesday 98-72 over the Mercury.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lexie Brown Out Illness 13.3 2.0 2.9 Layshia Clarendon Out Foot 7.8 3.0 3.7 Nia Clouden Out Knee 1.6 0.4 1.8 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson averages 19.6 points and 9.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. She is also posting 2.2 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field (sixth in league).

Jackie Young is averaging 19.2 points, 3.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per contest.

Chelsea Gray paces her squad in assists per game (6.6), and also puts up 14.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.6 blocked shots.

Kelsey Plum posts 18.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, she delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Candace Parker puts up 9.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Defensively, she posts 1.5 steals (eighth in WNBA) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -12.5 169.5

