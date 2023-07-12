Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-12) match up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (18-2) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sparks Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-12.5) 169.5 -1050 +700 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-12.5) 169.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-12.5) 169.5 -1099 +600 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

  • The Aces have covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread this season.
  • The Sparks have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.
  • When playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 6-6.
  • Los Angeles has been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
  • A total of 11 out of the Aces' 19 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • In the Sparks' 19 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

