Aces vs. Sparks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 12
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-12) match up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (18-2) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Aces vs. Sparks Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Sparks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-12.5)
|169.5
|-1050
|+700
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Aces (-12.5)
|169.5
|-900
|+600
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Aces (-12.5)
|169.5
|-1099
|+600
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends
- The Aces have covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread this season.
- The Sparks have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.
- When playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 6-6.
- Los Angeles has been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- A total of 11 out of the Aces' 19 games this season have gone over the point total.
- In the Sparks' 19 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.