Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (7-12) match up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (18-2) on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Aces vs. Sparks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Aces vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Aces vs. Sparks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Sparks Betting Trends

The Aces have covered 10 times in 19 games with a spread this season.

The Sparks have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

When playing as at least 12.5-point favorites this season, Las Vegas has an ATS record of 6-6.

Los Angeles has been an underdog by 12.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

A total of 11 out of the Aces' 19 games this season have gone over the point total.

In the Sparks' 19 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.