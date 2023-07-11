The Phoenix Mercury (4-14) hit the road to square off against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, July 11. The game tips off at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas picked up a 113-89 victory over Minnesota. The Aces were led by Kelsey Plum, who finished with 40 points and four assists, while Jackie Young added 17 points and eight assists. Phoenix is coming into this game having beat Los Angeles 78-72 in their last outing. Brittney Griner led the team with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-2000 to win)

Aces (-2000 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+1000 to win)

Mercury (+1000 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-17.5)

Aces (-17.5) What's the over/under?: 169.5

169.5 When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

Aces Season Stats

In terms of points, the Aces are playing well on both offense and defense, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.6 per game) and second-best in points allowed (78.9 per contest).

Las Vegas is pulling down 34.8 boards per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded just 33.0 rebounds per contest (second-best).

The Aces have been one of the best teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 22.4 per game (second-best in WNBA).

Las Vegas ranks best in the WNBA by averaging just 11.8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks ninth in the league (12.8 per contest).

The Aces have been getting things done when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking second-best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (9.3) and second-best in three-point percentage (38.2%).

Las Vegas ranks third-best in the WNBA by ceding 6.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, it ranks seventh in the league at 33.9%.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they average 94.7 points per game, compared to road games, where they average 92.4 per game. Defensively, they have been much tougher in home games, where they give up 75.8 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to score 82.4 per game.

Las Vegas rebounds better at home than on the road (36.1 RPG at home, 33.4 on the road), and it allows its opponents to grab more boards in home games than in road games (33.4 at home, 32.6 on the road).

The Aces average 1.3 more assists at home versus on the road in 2023 (23.0 at home, 21.7 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is turning the ball over less often in home games (10.8 per game) than away (13.0), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.8 per game) compared to on the road (12.9).

This year, the Aces are averaging 9.4 made three-pointers per game at home and 9.1 on the road (while shooting 37.0% from distance in home games compared to 39.6% on the road).

In 2023 Las Vegas averages 6.3 three-pointers conceded at home and 7.6 away, while conceding 29.6% shooting from distance at home compared to 39.3% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have put together a 16-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 88.9% of those games).

The Aces have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Las Vegas' record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Las Vegas is 3-0 as 17.5-point favorites or more.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Aces a 95.2% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.