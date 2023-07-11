Two of the league's top scorers -- A'ja Wilson (seventh, 19.6 points per game) and Brittney Griner (fifth, 19.9) -- face off when the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) host the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Aces vs. Mercury

The 93.6 points per game Las Vegas scores are 8.4 more points than Phoenix gives up (85.2).

This season, Las Vegas has a 50.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 43.8% of shots Phoenix's opponents have hit.

In games the Aces shoot higher than 43.8% from the field, they are 16-2 overall.

Las Vegas shoots 38.2% from beyond the arc, 3.3% higher than the 34.9% Phoenix allows to opponents.

The Aces are 10-2 when they shoot better than 34.9% from distance.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 5.2 boards per contest.

Aces Recent Performance

On offense, the Aces have picked up their production a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 95.7 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 93.6 they've racked up over the course of this season.

Las Vegas' points-allowed average over its last 10 games (78.8) is 0.1 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (78.9).

The Aces are trending up from deep during their last 10 outings, making 10.3 threes per game and shooting 40.4% from long range in comparison to their season-long averages of 9.3 makes and 38.2% from distance in the 2023 season.

Aces Injuries