Ahead of a game against the Phoenix Mercury (4-14), the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The play-in game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 11 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

In their last time out, the Aces won on Sunday 113-89 against the Lynx.

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 19.1 2.3 4.1 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

CBS Sports Network and AZFamily Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces Player Leaders

A'ja Wilson leads her squad in both points (19.6) and rebounds (9.3) per game, and also posts 2.2 assists. Defensively, she posts 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocked shots (first in the WNBA).

Jackie Young posts 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 57% from the floor (fourth in league) and 48.4% from downtown (first in WNBA) with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

Chelsea Gray is tops on her squad in assists per contest (6.4), and also averages 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. At the other end, she averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.

Candace Parker posts 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the field.

Kiah Stokes puts up 2.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 51.5% from the field.

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -17.5 169.5

