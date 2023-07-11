Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) face A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

Aces vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Aces 92 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Aces vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Las Vegas (-14.3)

Las Vegas (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 169

Aces vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Las Vegas is 9-9-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 18 Las Vegas' games so far this year, 10 have hit the over.

Aces Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Aces are thriving both offensively and defensively, as they rank best in the league in points scored (93.6 per game) and second-best in points allowed (78.9 per contest).

Las Vegas ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 33 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by averaging 34.8 boards per contest.

The Aces rank best in the WNBA by committing only 11.8 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they rank ninth in the league (12.8 per contest).

In terms of three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Aces, who are draining 9.3 treys per game (second-best in WNBA) and shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc (second-best).

The Aces rank third-best in the WNBA by giving up 6.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage allowed, they rank seventh in the league at 33.9%.

Las Vegas is attempting 43.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 64.3% of the shots it has attempted (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 24.3 threes per contest, which are 35.7% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

