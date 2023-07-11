Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (4-14) go up against A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces (17-2) on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and AZFamily.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Aces vs. Mercury matchup.

Aces vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and AZFamily

CBS Sports Network and AZFamily Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Aces vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Aces vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Aces have won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Mercury have put together a 5-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.

Phoenix has not covered the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

The Aces and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 10 out of 18 times this season.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times this season.

