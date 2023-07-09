The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wilmer Flores At The Plate

Flores is batting .271 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Flores will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 in his last outings.

Flores has picked up a hit in 35 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.

Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.

Flores has had an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.8%).

In 20 games this season (32.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 29 .281 AVG .259 .317 OBP .351 .458 SLG .459 9 XBH 9 4 HR 4 16 RBI 8 18/6 K/BB 16/11 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings