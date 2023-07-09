Wilmer Flores Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:32 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Wilmer Flores and his .563 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Wilmer Flores Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wilmer Flores At The Plate
- Flores is batting .271 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- Flores will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 in his last outings.
- Flores has picked up a hit in 35 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 61 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.1%), and in 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Flores has had an RBI in 18 games this season (29.5%), including six multi-RBI outings (9.8%).
- In 20 games this season (32.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Wilmer Flores Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|29
|.281
|AVG
|.259
|.317
|OBP
|.351
|.458
|SLG
|.459
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|16/11
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies allow the most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (4-9) takes the mound for the Rockies in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 59th, 1.438 WHIP ranks 58th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 65th.
