The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .567 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate

Yastrzemski is batting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (13.8%).

In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 27 .267 AVG .243 .333 OBP .314 .446 SLG .495 11 XBH 13 3 HR 7 10 RBI 17 26/10 K/BB 32/10 0 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings