Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:31 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants, including Mike Yastrzemski and his .567 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park, Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate
- Yastrzemski is batting .255 with 13 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.
- In 63.8% of his 58 games this season, Yastrzemski has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (15.5%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Yastrzemski has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (27.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (13.8%).
- In 50.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.267
|AVG
|.243
|.333
|OBP
|.314
|.446
|SLG
|.495
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|17
|26/10
|K/BB
|32/10
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.76).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 134 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Freeland makes the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.93 ERA ranks 59th, 1.438 WHIP ranks 58th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 65th among qualifying pitchers this season.
