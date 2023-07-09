Jackie Young and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) face Kayla McBride and the Minnesota Lynx (9-9) at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, July 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Las Vegas fell short of victory by a final score of 80-78 against Dallas. The Aces were led by A'ja Wilson's 21 points and two blocks and Kelsey Plum's 21 points and six assists. With Napheesa Collier (12 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 3 STL, 33.3 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Minnesota won 75-64 against Phoenix. Bridget Carleton also added 11 points to the effort.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Aces (-1600 to win)

Aces (-1600 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+900 to win)

Lynx (+900 to win) What's the spread?: Aces (-14.5)

Aces (-14.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSN and FOX Networks

Aces Season Stats

The Aces have been shining at both ends of the court this season, ranking best in the WNBA in points per game (92.6) and second-best in points allowed per game (78.4).

With 33.4 rebounds allowed per game, Las Vegas is third-best in the league. It ranks sixth in the league by grabbing 34.9 rebounds per contest.

With 21.9 assists per game, the Aces rank second-best in the league in the category.

Las Vegas ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking best in the league with 11.9 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 12.8 forced turnovers per contest.

The Aces are dominating when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank third-best in the league in three-pointers (8.8 per game) and second-best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (37.7%).

Las Vegas ranks top-five this year in three-pointers allowed, currently third-best in the league with 6.8 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fifth with a 33.0% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Aces Home/Away Splits

In 2023, the Aces' offense has been better at home, where they score 94.7 points per game, compared to on the road, where they record 89.9 per game. On the defensive side of the ball, they have been much tougher in home games, where they concede 75.8 points per game, versus road games, where they let opponents to score 81.6 per game.

At home, Las Vegas averages 36.1 rebounds, while on the road it averages 33.4. It allows its opponents to pull down 33.4 both home and away.

On average, the Aces collect more assists at home than on the road (23.0 at home, 20.5 on the road). In the 2023 WNBA season, Las Vegas is committing fewer turnovers in home games (10.8 per game) than away (13.3), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.8 per game) compared to on the road (12.9).

The Aces connect on 1.3 more three-pointers when playing at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.1). However, they shoot a worse percentage at home (37.0% in home games compared to 38.7% on the road).

In 2023 Las Vegas is averaging 6.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 7.4 away, allowing 29.6% shooting from deep at home compared to 37.6% away.

Aces Moneyline and ATS Records

The Aces have won 88.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-2).

The Aces have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter.

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 8-9-0 this year.

Las Vegas is 5-4 as 14.5-point favorites or more.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Aces' implied win probability is 94.1%.

