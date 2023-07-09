J.D. Davis -- with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants versus the Colorado Rockies, with Kyle Freeland on the mound, on July 9 at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

J.D. Davis At The Plate

Davis has 77 hits, which leads San Francisco hitters this season, while batting .277 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 34th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 63rd in slugging.

Davis has picked up a hit in 50 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 82), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Davis has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this season (24 of 82), with two or more RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 30 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .254 AVG .301 .345 OBP .358 .366 SLG .522 10 XBH 15 3 HR 7 16 RBI 29 41/19 K/BB 47/11 1 SB 0

Rockies Pitching Rankings