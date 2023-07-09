Giants vs. Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 9
The San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The Giants will call on Logan Webb (7-7) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-9).
Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb
- Webb (7-7) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.62 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 18 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.
- Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
Logan Webb vs. Rockies
- The Rockies have scored 393 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 81 home runs, 25th in the league.
- The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland
- Freeland (4-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.93 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.
- Freeland is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.
- Freeland is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.
- In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- The 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.93), 58th in WHIP (1.438), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
