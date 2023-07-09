The San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Giants will call on Logan Webb (7-7) versus the Rockies and Kyle Freeland (4-9).

Giants vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (7-7) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.62 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .251 in 18 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.

Webb will look to finish five or more innings for the 19th start in a row.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Logan Webb vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 393 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .255 for the campaign with 81 home runs, 25th in the league.

The right-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in 5 1/3 innings.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland (4-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 18 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 4.93 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .284 to opposing batters.

Freeland is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year.

Freeland is trying for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

The 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.93), 58th in WHIP (1.438), and 65th in K/9 (5.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

