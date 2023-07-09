Sportsbooks have set player props for Ryan McMahon and others when the San Francisco Giants host the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Webb Stats

The Giants' Logan Webb (7-7) will make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Webb has pitched five or more innings in 18 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

The 26-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 31st, 1.145 WHIP ranks 27th, and 9 K/9 ranks 30th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Jul. 3 6.2 7 2 2 11 2 at Blue Jays Jun. 28 5.0 8 5 5 5 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 23 7.0 5 4 3 5 2 at Dodgers Jun. 18 7.0 8 2 2 5 2 at Cardinals Jun. 12 7.0 7 3 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 83 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .260/.342/.473 so far this season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jul. 7 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Astros Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 75 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .245/.327/.379 slash line on the season.

Profar has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 5 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Astros Jul. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Tigers Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

