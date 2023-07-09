Logan Webb will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (48-41) on Sunday, July 9 against the Colorado Rockies (34-56), who will answer with Kyle Freeland. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Giants vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (7-7, 3.62 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-9, 4.93 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Giants' game against the Rockies but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Giants (-275) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Giants to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Giants emerge with the victory, you'd get back $13.64.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will LaMonte Wade Jr get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Giants vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 21 out of the 43 games, or 48.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Giants went 3-3 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Francisco and its opponents combined to go over the total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Giants vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U J.D. Davis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Austin Slater 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+225) Wilmer Flores 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Mike Yastrzemski 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Logan Webb - - - -

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 3rd Win NL West +600 - 3rd

Think the Giants can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for San Francisco and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.