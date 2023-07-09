Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants play Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Explore More About This Game

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants are 12th in MLB action with 105 total home runs.

San Francisco ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .407.

The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

San Francisco is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (415 total).

The Giants rank 12th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Giants strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

San Francisco's 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Giants average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.261).

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Webb has recorded 12 quality starts this season.

Webb will look to prolong a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Mariners L 6-5 Home Logan Webb Bryan Woo 7/4/2023 Mariners L 6-0 Home Keaton Winn Logan Gilbert 7/5/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Alex Cobb Tommy Milone 7/7/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Home Ross Stripling Austin Gomber 7/8/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Ryan Walker Connor Seabold 7/9/2023 Rockies - Home Logan Webb Kyle Freeland 7/14/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/15/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/16/2023 Pirates - Away - - 7/17/2023 Reds - Away - - 7/18/2023 Reds - Away - -

