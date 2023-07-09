How to Watch the Giants vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 9
Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants play Randal Grichuk and the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Giants vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants are 12th in MLB action with 105 total home runs.
- San Francisco ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .407.
- The Giants are 17th in the majors with a .248 batting average.
- San Francisco is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (415 total).
- The Giants rank 12th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Giants strike out 9.5 times per game, the third-worst average in MLB.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by San Francisco's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.
- San Francisco's 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.261).
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Webb makes the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.62 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Webb has recorded 12 quality starts this season.
- Webb will look to prolong a 19-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 6.5 frames per outing).
- In one of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/3/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Bryan Woo
|7/4/2023
|Mariners
|L 6-0
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Logan Gilbert
|7/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Tommy Milone
|7/7/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-2
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Austin Gomber
|7/8/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Ryan Walker
|Connor Seabold
|7/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Kyle Freeland
|7/14/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/17/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|-
|-
