The San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies will play on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with LaMonte Wade Jr and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Giants as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +220 moneyline odds. San Francisco is favored on the run line (-2.5). An 8-run over/under has been set for this game.

Giants vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -275 +220 8 -120 +100 -2.5 +105 -130

Giants Recent Betting Performance

The Giants have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Giants and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Giants' last 10 games. San Francisco games have finished below the point total four consecutive times, and the average total during this streak was 8.4 runs.

Giants Betting Records & Stats

The Giants have compiled a 21-22 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 48.8% of those games).

San Francisco has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Giants have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

San Francisco has combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times this season for a 40-44-5 record against the over/under.

The Giants have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Giants Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 23-19 19-23 29-18 35-32 13-9

