Giants vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 9.
The probable starters are Logan Webb (7-7) for the Giants and Kyle Freeland (4-9) for the Rockies.
Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Giants Injury Report
|Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Giants vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Giants vs Rockies Player Props
Giants Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.
- The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Giants have won 21 out of the 43 games, or 48.8%, in which they've been favored.
- San Francisco has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.
- The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
- San Francisco has scored 415 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 3
|Mariners
|L 6-5
|Logan Webb vs Bryan Woo
|July 4
|Mariners
|L 6-0
|Keaton Winn vs Logan Gilbert
|July 5
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Alex Cobb vs Tommy Milone
|July 7
|Rockies
|L 5-2
|Ross Stripling vs Austin Gomber
|July 8
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Ryan Walker vs Connor Seabold
|July 9
|Rockies
|-
|Logan Webb vs Kyle Freeland
|July 14
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs TBA
