Sunday's contest between the San Francisco Giants (48-41) and Colorado Rockies (34-56) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:05 PM ET on July 9.

The probable starters are Logan Webb (7-7) for the Giants and Kyle Freeland (4-9) for the Rockies.

Giants vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Giants vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Giants Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Giants have a record of 3-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, San Francisco and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

The Giants have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Giants have won 21 out of the 43 games, or 48.8%, in which they've been favored.

San Francisco has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -275.

The implied probability of a win from the Giants, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

San Francisco has scored 415 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Giants' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule