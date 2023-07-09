On Sunday, Austin Slater (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Rockies.

Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Austin Slater At The Plate

Slater is hitting .338 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.

In 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%) Slater has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Slater has an RBI in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 31 games so far this season.

Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 .310 AVG .371 .420 OBP .405 .500 SLG .457 4 XBH 1 2 HR 1 8 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 13/2 1 SB 1

