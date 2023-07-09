Austin Slater Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. Rockies - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:33 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Austin Slater (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the San Francisco Giants play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Rockies.
Austin Slater Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Austin Slater At The Plate
- Slater is hitting .338 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
- In 16 of 31 games this season (51.6%) Slater has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 31), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Slater has an RBI in eight of 31 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 of 31 games so far this season.
Austin Slater Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|12
|.310
|AVG
|.371
|.420
|OBP
|.405
|.500
|SLG
|.457
|4
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|5
|7/7
|K/BB
|13/2
|1
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Rockies are sending Freeland (4-9) to the mound to make his 19th start of the season. He is 4-9 with a 4.93 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.93), 58th in WHIP (1.438), and 65th in K/9 (5.9).
