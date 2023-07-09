The Minnesota Lynx (9-9) will look to Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 22.0 points per game) going up against A'ja Wilson (fifth in league, 19.8) and the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET on BSN and FOX Networks.

Aces vs. Lynx Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Aces vs. Lynx

Las Vegas scores 92.6 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 82.8 Minnesota gives up.

This season, Las Vegas has a 49.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots Minnesota's opponents have hit.

In games the Aces shoot higher than 44.2% from the field, they are 15-2 overall.

Las Vegas shoots 37.7% from three-point range, 2.0% higher than the 35.7% Minnesota allows to opponents.

The Aces have collected a 9-2 record in games this season when the team hits more than 35.7% of their three-point shots.

Las Vegas and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 0.1 fewer rebounds per game.

Aces Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Aces have been putting up 93.7 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 92.6 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

The past 10 games have seen Las Vegas allow 0.5 fewer points per game (77.9) than its season-long average (78.4).

During their last 10 outings, the Aces are making 0.4 more three-pointers per game than their season long average (9.2 compared to 8.8 season-long), while also shooting a higher percentage from beyond the arc in that span (39.7% compared to 37.7% season-long).

Aces Injuries